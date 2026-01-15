Thieves steal $100,000 worth of Pokémon cards in NYC armed robbery

New York, New York - Several valuable Pokémon cards were stolen in a gunpoint robbery at a New York store, police said Thursday, with about $100,000 worth of merchandise reportedly taken.

Thieves made out with $100,000 worth of Pokémon cards in a gunpoint robbery at New York's Poke Court shop. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Images shared by the shop show a hooded man dressed in all black pointing what appears to be a pistol at someone sitting with their hands up.

US media said some of the individual cards taken were worth as much as $5,500.

Pokémon cards bearing "little monsters" attract children as well as adult superfans and collectors, with billions printed and some selling for millions of dollars.

Earlier this month, around $300,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen in another armed robbery in California.

New York police said they received reports late Wednesday that three men had entered The Poke Court shop in Manhattan and "displayed a firearm and made threats to individuals."

"They then removed multiple merchandise and cash and a phone," a spokesman said.

No arrests have been made.

Courtney Chin, owner of The Poke Court, said in a video posted on Instagram that all customers and staff were safe. She spoke in front of display cases that had been smashed.

The store listed several cards as stolen, each stored in protective plastic cases called "slabs" that verify their authenticity.

The stolen cards include those of famous Pokémon characters like Pikachu, the large yellow mouse with a lightning bolt-shaped tail.