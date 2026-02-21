Trump-Kennedy Center ice rink vandalized with toxic chemical in shock attack

Washington DC - An ice rink outside the Trump-Kennedy Center has been "severely damaged," and a performance was forced to be canceled after a "toxic chemical" got dumped on its surface.

An ice rink outside of the Trump-Kennedy Center was splashed with a toxic chemical on Friday. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & Screenshot/X/@romadaravi

"Trump [Kennedy Center] was targeted today in a malicious act of vandalism," Kennedy Center Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi wrote in an X post on Friday.

"Our outdoor plaza was doused with a toxic chemical and severely damaged," she said. "We will not tolerate violence or hate at America’s cultural center. Authorities are investigating, and those responsible will be held accountable."

A picture shared by Daravi showed a dark black substance sprayed across the surface of the ice rink, along with a gallon-sized milk jug that likely contained the chemical.

It is unclear what the black substance is, nor if there are any suspects being investigated by local authorities.

Speaking to Fox News, Daravi said the center was forced to "cancel tonight's performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow."

The Kennedy Center has been at the center of controversy ever since President Donald Trump re-entered the White House in January 2025.

Last month, it was the site of the premiere of a $40-million Amazon documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, an event that was attended by many high-ranking officials from the administration.

In December, Trump completed his takeover of the iconic entertainment center by plastering his name across its facade and officially renaming it the Trump-Kennedy Center.