Mexican cops found guilty in horrific murder of 17 migrants nears US border

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico - Eleven Mexican former police officers were found guilty on Thursday in the murder of 17 migrants who were shot and burned near the US border, prosecutors said.

The remains of one of the 16 Guatemalan migrants murdered by Mexican police is returned home in March 2021. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

The prosecutor's office said in a statement it had "managed to obtain a conviction" against 11 police officers charged with homicide, while another one was found guilty of abuse of office.



After a trial that lasted more than three months, judge Patricio Lugo Jaramillo ruled there was enough evidence to convict the former police officers.

The killings took place on January 21, 2021, in the community of Santa Anita in Tamaulipas state, close to the border with Texas, where 16 migrants from Guatemala and one from Honduras were headed.

The victims "lost their lives due to gunshot wounds and were subsequently incinerated", the prosecutor's statement read.