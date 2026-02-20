Roblox hit with major child grooming lawsuit in Los Angeles: "This needs to stop"

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles officials said Thursday they are suing Roblox, alleging the popular online platform exposes children to sexual content, exploitation, and online predators.

Los Angeles County launched a lawsuit against the online platform Roblox, alleging that its lax approach to moderation and safety exposes children to abuse and predation. © REUTERS

In a lawsuit, Los Angeles County said the company does not carry out adequate moderation and its age-verification systems are not fit for purpose.

The suit against Roblox, which contests the claims, is the latest effort to hold an online firm to account for alleged exploitative practices.

It comes as social media giants, including Facebook, are being sued over claims their addictive algorithms target young teenagers.

"This lawsuit is about protecting children from online predators and inappropriate content," Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said.

"Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe, but instead it has allowed its platform to become a place where children can be exposed to grooming and exploitation."

Roblox says it has around 144 million active users every day around the world, with more than 40% of them under 13 years old.

Users create, share, and play various games and other experiences, chatting to each other and using customizable avatars.

While it is free to use, players can purchase a virtual currency that allows them to buy specific upgrades.

The firm has long faced accusations that it is not doing enough to protect children from violent and sexual content.

A 2024 report by Hindenburg Research described it as an "X-rated pedophile hellscape" that exposed children to grooming and pornography.

This month Australia's government said it was seeking an urgent meeting with the company about child safety.