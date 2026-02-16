Dog miraculously survives crash that kills experienced flight instructor and his wife

Texas - Ron Timmermans, an experienced pilot, and his wife Barbara crashed their small plane over Texas last Wednesday. The couple did not survive the tragic accident .

Ron Timmermans and his wife Barbara (r.) died in a plane crash last Wednesday, but their little dog had a guardian angel on his side. © Screenshot/Facebook/Florida Aviation Network

The Timmermans' dog was also on board - apparently, the four-legged friend had a guardian angel on his side.

He was rescued alive from the wreckage of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza.

"The dog was alive, and so one of the neighbors took the dog to take care of," eyewitness Mary Ann Shoulders told KLTV.

Shoulders, who had been sitting on the porch of her house with her cat at the time, said she had heard a loud noise, as if metal was being crushed.

She suspected it was an airplane, so she walked around the house and saw the Timmermans' plane. She immediately called 911.

The fire department arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but it was too late to help the couple.

"I saw the woman and I didn’t recognize her because I thought it might be one of our neighbors, but I didn’t recognize her," Shoulders said.

