Dog miraculously survives crash that kills experienced flight instructor and his wife
Texas - Ron Timmermans, an experienced pilot, and his wife Barbara crashed their small plane over Texas last Wednesday. The couple did not survive the tragic accident.
The Timmermans' dog was also on board - apparently, the four-legged friend had a guardian angel on his side.
He was rescued alive from the wreckage of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza.
"The dog was alive, and so one of the neighbors took the dog to take care of," eyewitness Mary Ann Shoulders told KLTV.
Shoulders, who had been sitting on the porch of her house with her cat at the time, said she had heard a loud noise, as if metal was being crushed.
She suspected it was an airplane, so she walked around the house and saw the Timmermans' plane. She immediately called 911.
The fire department arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but it was too late to help the couple.
"I saw the woman and I didn’t recognize her because I thought it might be one of our neighbors, but I didn’t recognize her," Shoulders said.
Ron Timmermans was honored as National Flight Instructor of the Year
It is still unclear why the couple's plane hit turbulence.
According to an initial investigation report, Ron Timmermans reported an emergency because an oil film was said to have covered the windshield of his Beechcraft Bonanza.
Shortly afterwards, the experienced pilot initiated an evasive landing, grazed power lines, and crashed. He did not make it to a nearby runway.
When it came to flying, Timmermans was an institution in Florida. In 2021, he was even named the National Flight Instructor of the Year.
According to the Florida Aviation Network (FAN), he trained hundreds of pilots and was considered a figurehead of the aviation organization.
"He and Barbara will be greatly missed," said the FAN.
