Obama condemns Trump's "assault on our democratic institutions" in passionate speech

Chicago, Illinois - Former President Barack Obama lashed out at President Donald Trump for conducting an "assault on our democratic institutions" as he paid tribute to the late civil rights activist Jesse Jackson on Friday.

Former President Barack Obama (r.) slammed President Donald Trump (l.) and his administration during a speech at Jesse Jackson's memorial on Friday. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Obama joined former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton to mark the life of Jackson after his death at age 84.

"Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions, another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency," Obama said after receiving a rapturous welcome at the event in Chicago.

"Every day, you wake up to things you just didn't think were possible.

"It may be tempting to get discouraged, to give into cynicism... [but] this man, Reverend Jesse Lewis Jackson, inspires us to take a harder path."

Ahead of the speeches, a choir sang as attendees photographed a large panel emblazoned with one of Jackson's mantras, "keep hope alive."

A blue-lit image of Jackson was projected on a giant screen behind an altar.