DeSantis signs bill allowing Florida officials to designate terrorist groups and expel students

Tampa, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill allowing state officials to designate groups as foreign or domestic terrorist organizations, with significant implications for students.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that would allow state officials to label groups as foreign or domestic terrorist organizations. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

DeSantis signed House Bill 1471 during a ceremony at the USF Gibbons Alumni Center in Tampa on Monday, calling it "probably the most robust action" of its kind in the country.

The legislation allows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's chief of domestic security to issue a terrorist label, pending approval by the governor and other members of the Cabinet.

After receiving such a designation, the group may be dissolved and is no longer permitted any state funding.

The law calls for the immediate expulsion of students involved in such groups at state higher education institutions, after which they can be charged out-of-state fees. Information of people on student visas who are expelled must also be reported.

Late last year, DeSantis designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations." The order has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

DeSantis mentioned CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood on Monday, as well as Antifa and Tren de Aragua, as groups that could possibly receive terrorist designations under the new process.

"You have these groups that may not be waging physical war-type jihad. They may be waging a stealth jihad. They may be waging a financial jihad," the governor said during a press conference.

"To me, that's still jihad, and we've got to stop it. And this bill provides the structure to be able to do it," he added.