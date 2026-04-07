DeSantis signs bill allowing Florida officials to designate terrorist groups and expel students
Tampa, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill allowing state officials to designate groups as foreign or domestic terrorist organizations, with significant implications for students.
DeSantis signed House Bill 1471 during a ceremony at the USF Gibbons Alumni Center in Tampa on Monday, calling it "probably the most robust action" of its kind in the country.
The legislation allows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's chief of domestic security to issue a terrorist label, pending approval by the governor and other members of the Cabinet.
After receiving such a designation, the group may be dissolved and is no longer permitted any state funding.
The law calls for the immediate expulsion of students involved in such groups at state higher education institutions, after which they can be charged out-of-state fees. Information of people on student visas who are expelled must also be reported.
Late last year, DeSantis designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations." The order has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
DeSantis mentioned CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood on Monday, as well as Antifa and Tren de Aragua, as groups that could possibly receive terrorist designations under the new process.
"You have these groups that may not be waging physical war-type jihad. They may be waging a stealth jihad. They may be waging a financial jihad," the governor said during a press conference.
"To me, that's still jihad, and we've got to stop it. And this bill provides the structure to be able to do it," he added.
CAIR to respond to DeSantis' new law
CAIR-Florida Executive Director Hiba Rahim said in a statement: "We have already been unjustly targeted – most notably when Governor DeSantis falsely labeled CAIR as terrorists without lawful authority or evidence."
"This is not just about CAIR," Rahim said of DeSantis' latest move. "This expanded and deeply-flawed framework can attack any organization that dares to dissent. As Floridians, together, we’ll watch how this unprecedented law is enforced, and whether it is used or abused."
CAIR-Florida is holding a press conference on Tuesday at 12 PM ET to respond to DeSantis' signing of the new law, to be livestreamed on Instagram.
Cover photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP