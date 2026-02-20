Judge slams Trump admin over "terror" against immigrants and committing "violence on its own citizens"

A federal judge issued a scathing ruling on Wednesday accusing President Donald Trump's administration of terrorizing immigrants and US citizens. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to AP News, US District Judge Sunshine Sykes issued a ruling on Wednesday in which she accused the administration of going too far with their immigration crackdown and of repeatedly violating her previous orders.

"Americans have expressed deep concerns over unlawful, wanton acts by the executive branch,” Judge Sykes wrote.

"Beyond its terror against noncitizens, the executive branch has extended its violence on its own citizens, killing two American citizens – Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota," she added, noting two US citizens who were fatally shot by immigration officials in Minneapolis in January.

Prior to Trump's second term in office, immigrants could apply for a bond hearing as their case went through immigration court, but the president's administration has since reversed the practice, instead opting for a mandatory detention policy.

Judge Sykes had previously ruled in November and December that the detention policy violated an act of Congress. The administration has continued the policy anyway, which the judge argued "harms their families, communities, and the fabric of this very nation."