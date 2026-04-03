NATO chief set to meet with Trump amid escalating Iran tensions

Brussels, Belgium - NATO chief Mark Rutte will meet Donald Trump next week on a visit to Washington, as the US president lashes out at the alliance over the Iran war , NATO said Friday.

Donald Trump has suggested he is considering quitting the NATO alliance due to the response by European nations to his war. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump has suggested he is considering quitting the 77-year-old military alliance due to the response by European nations to his war.

The US leader has criticized NATO members for limiting access for American forces to bases on their territories and refusing to lead efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.

NATO said that Rutte will meet Trump on April 8, and will also see Secretary of State Marco Rubio and defense chief Pete Hegseth.

The alliance chief will give a speech on April 9 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute.

Former Dutch prime minister Rutte has been dubbed a "Trump whisperer" for his ability to keep the US leader onside throughout a string of crises since he returned to office last year.