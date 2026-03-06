Trump doubles down on war and regime frenzy with latest Cuba threats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday that "Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon" in a renewed threat to the island already facing a crushing US blockade.

President Donald Trump again threatened to overthrow Cuba's government after the US is finished with its war on Iran. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

"They want to make a deal so badly," Trump told CNN in an interview a day after suggesting that he would turn his attention fully to Cuba after his unprovoked war against Iran is finished.

"We've got plenty of time, but Cuba's ready – after 50 years," he said, adding that he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio "over there and we'll see how that works out."

Both Trump and Rubio – the son of Cuban immigrants – have made no secret of their intention to escalate US aggression against the island as part of an ideological crusade against its communist government.

Following the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro – a key oil supplier to Cuba – the Trump administration imposed a brutal fuel blockade on Havana.

No oil has been imported to Cuba since January 9, forcing airlines to curtail flights to the island and deepening a long-running economic crisis caused in great part by decades of a suffocating US trade embargo.