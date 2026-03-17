Trump loyalist and counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigns in protest against Iran war
Washington DC - A high-ranking intelligence official within President Donald Trump's administration recently became the first to resign over the nation's war against Iran.
On Tuesday, Joe Kent, a longtime MAGA ally who has been serving as director of the National Counterterrorism Center and top aide to intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, shared a letter he sent to Trump regarding his resignation.
"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," Kent wrote. "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."
Kent argued that he supported Trump's values and policies when the president "understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation."
But Kent said that Israeli officials and the media had convinced Trump by creating an "echo chamber" of misinformation that deceived him into thinking a strike was necessary.
For years, Kent has been a staunch MAGA ally and has even faced criticism over his ties to far-right and white nationalist figures.
The Iran war has left Trump's MAGA movement fractured, with many prominent right-wing figures, such as Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, openly criticizing it.
Trump has shared many false claims about the conflict, and there appears to be no end in sight, as he says the war will end when he "feels it in his bones."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS