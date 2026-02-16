Trump threatens to bypass Congress to push new election reforms ahead of midterms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to try to bypass Congress and force new voting laws ahead of the November midterm elections, where his Republican Party fears losing control of the legislature.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to try to bypass Congress and force new voting laws ahead of the November midterm elections. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump said he would soon issue an executive order attempting to impose the rules if Congress does not pass a law requiring photo identification to vote and other nationwide reforms.

Any attempt would likely be met by a legal challenge that could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

"There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"If we can't get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order," he wrote.

While many jurisdictions across the US require photo ID to cast ballots, not all do, with Trump and many Republicans arguing without evidence that those areas have permitted significant voter fraud.

The Trump-backed "SAVE America" election reform act was passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives this week.

However, it is expected to fail in the Senate, where the Republican majority is too slim to pass the law without Democratic support.