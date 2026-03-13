Hegseth calls for "ruthless" review of US military's legal offices: "No more moral ambiguity"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is demanding that his agency conduct a thorough review of the US military's legal offices.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is demanding that his agency conduct a thorough review of the US military's legal offices. © Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

On Thursday, Hegseth shared a video on X, announcing that he has directed service secretaries, judge advocate generals, and the staff judge advocate to the commandant to carry out "a ruthless, no-excuses review" of the "current allocation of legal resources and functions."

"For too long, over 20 years, legal shops across the services have grown bloated, duplicative, they've muddied lines of authority and pulled critical judge advocates away from what matters most – advising commanders in the fight on operations in deployed environments where seconds and minutes count," Hegseth argued.

"Scrub it clean, cut duplication and bureaucracy, clarify roles, and reporting," he added. "No more moral ambiguity."

The order comes as President Donald Trump's administration and the military face scrutiny over their recently launched war with Iran, which has resulted in the deaths of a number of civilians and US servicemembers.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly faced pushback for military operations conducted throughout Trump's second term which many critics and legal experts have deemed unconstitutional and war crimes.