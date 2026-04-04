Hegseth's chief of staff spreads wild rumor about a drunken night out together

Washington DC - A top aide to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reportedly been spreading a rumor about a drunken night the two had together, which colleagues insist isn't true.

A recent report claims that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's (r.) top aide has been spreading a rumor that they had a wild night out drinking. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two sources recently told The New York Post that Ricky Buria, Hegseth's chief of staff, told them separately in early 2025 that he and Hegseth snuck past their security detail while staying at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Pentagon City, donned disguises, and hit the town for a night of drinking.

The story has made waves within President Donald Trump's administration, as Hegseth vowed during a Senate hearing that he would not touch "a drop of alcohol" if confirmed to the role as Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth has faced numerous allegations of heavy drinking in the past. While working as a Fox News host, multiple colleagues claimed that he went on air while reeking of alcohol, and his ex-wife told the FBI that he "drinks more often than he doesn't."

But the sources and others close to Buria, who previously worked under former President Joe Biden, insisted to the Post that the tale was not true, though they could not prove they knew for sure.

One of the sources insisted the two couldn't have snuck past security and argued Buria told the story to make it appear as though he "had leverage" over Hegseth.