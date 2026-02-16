Rep. Jamie Raskin exposes "disgraceful" conditions inside Baltimore ICE detention center

Washington DC - Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin recently paid a surprise visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Baltimore, and was horrified at what he found.

Congressman Jamie Raskin recently visited an ICE detention center in Baltimore, where he claimed he witnessed immigrants kept in "disgraceful" conditions. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Thursday night, Raskin shared an X post announcing that he had conducted "an unannounced oversight visit" to the Fallon Federal Building in Baltimore, and described the condition of the facility as "disgraceful."

"[Department of Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem has a budget of $75 billion she could use to ensure humane conditions, but we saw 60 men packed into a room shoulder-to-shoulder, 24-hours-a-day, with a single toilet in the room and no shower facilities," Raskin wrote.

He went on to claim that those detained are forced to "sleep like sardines with aluminum foil blankets," and that a room designated for dangerous and violent offenders was empty.

"Whether it's for three days or seven days, nobody would want a member of their family warehoused there," Raskin continued, adding, "We're demanding immediate answers and action."

The post comes as President Donald Trump carries out an aggressive immigration agenda in his second term, deploying federal agents across the country to enact deportation sweeps.