Zohran Mamdani responds to use of IED during protest near his Gracie Mansion home

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded after two explosive devices were thrown near his Gracie Mansion home over the weekend.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) has condemned the use of an explosive device during a protest near his home over the weekend. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are," Mamdani said in a statement on Sunday.

"What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."

Mamdani's remarks came after a counter-protester threw what were determined to be two improvised explosive devices during a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" demonstration outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday.

Two people were arrested after the incident: Emir Balat, who is accused of throwing the devices, and Ibrahim Kayumi, who reportedly handed one over to him.

The racist protest had been organized by Jake Lang, a far-right influencer and January 6 rioter who was granted clemency by Donald Trump. He is currently running for Senate in Florida.

"I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe. Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day," Mamdani said, adding that he would remain in "close contact" with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.