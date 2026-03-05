Measles outbreak forces quarantine at ICE detention camp with horrific conditions

Fort Bliss, Texas - Over 100 people being held at an ICE detention facility in Texas have been quarantined amid a major measles outbreak.

A massive measles outbreak at the US' largest immigration detention camp has seen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement isolate hundreds of inmates. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

At least 14 measles cases have been confirmed at Camp East Montana in El Paso, where more than 3,000 are being held in the country's largest immigration detention center.

Some 112 individuals have been isolated from the general population, while those who are sick are being treated both in the detention center and in nearby hospitals.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that inmates infected with measles have been "cohorted and separated from the rest of the detained population to prevent further spread."

The spokesperson said that ICE "is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with public health authorities to ensure appropriate medical care and containment measures are in place."

Largely made up of soft-sided tents, Camp East Montana has faced accusations of brutal conditions and has seen numerous inmates die over the last year.

In January, the death of 55-year-old Cuban migrant Geraldo Lunas Campos was ruled a homicide after he was found to have been asphyxiated.

The center has also been the site of a major Covid-19 outbreak and numerous cases of tuberculosis.

"Despite what I was initially told about the level of medical care inside the facility, it became very clear to me early on that serious medical issues were being overlooked," Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said in a statement.

"In some cases, medical attention was non-existent for urgent health issues. There has also been consistently sub-par access to hygiene, janitorial, and laundry services," she said.