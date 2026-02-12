CIA fuels China tensions with new video appeal for military spies

Washington DC - The CIA expanded a push to recruit spies with a new Chinese -language video released Thursday that seeks to target disaffected military officers – a move likely to further infuriate Beijing.

The CIA has shared a new video appealing for Chinese spies – a move likely to infuriate Beijing. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The video – which was posted on the CIA's YouTube channel – depicts a fictional Chinese officer deciding to contact the US intelligence agency after concluding that "the only thing leaders are protecting is their own interest," and that "their power is based on countless lies."

It depicts the officer at home with his family, then driving past a checkpoint in pouring rain before taking out a laptop in the car and typing on it as he says: "Picking this path is my way of fighting for my family and my country."

Chinese text accompanying the clip appeals for leaks on Beijing's leaders and military as well as other areas.

"Do you have information about high-ranking Chinese leaders? Are you a military officer or have dealings with the military? Do you work in intelligence, diplomacy, economics, science, or advanced technology fields, or deal with people working in these fields?"

"Please contact us. We want to understand the truth," the text says, adding that the CIA can be contacted "securely through our Tor hidden service."

The latest espionage appeal came after the CIA released a number of videos last year that agency Director John Ratcliffe said were aimed at recruiting Chinese officials.

They are "just one of many ways that we're adjusting our tradecraft," Ratcliffe said.