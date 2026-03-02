Texas 2026 primaries: New polling shows who's leading Democratic and Republican Senate races

Austin, Texas - New polling data out of Texas shows Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton with a narrow edge in the primaries for US Senate.

US Senate candidate James Talarico walks outside an ICE detention center in El Paso during a visit as part of his "Take Back Texas" tour on February 21, 2026. © REUTERS

An Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey found that 52% of likely voters favored state Representative James Talarico in the Democratic primary – surpassing US Representative Jasmine Crockett's 47% support.

Conducted between February 26-27, the poll found that Talarico leads among white voters (71%), Hispanic/Latino voters (60%), and men (58%).

Crockett leads among Black voters (80%) and women (51%).

Talarico shows greater support among voters under 40 – 54% to Crockett's 44% – as well as among voters over 70 – 55% to Crockett's 42%. Voters in their 40s to 60s appear evenly split between the two candidates.

"Talarico holds a sizable advantage among voters who voted early, 58% to 41%, while Crockett leads the Election Day vote, 50% to 39%, suggesting the outcome will depend on which group shows up in larger numbers by the end of Tuesday," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Other surveys show Crockett in the lead. A University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll conducted between February 2-16 found her to have 56% support among registered Democratic primary voters to Talarico's 44%.