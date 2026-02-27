Texas primary early voting numbers show huge surge as Democrats turn out in force

Austin, Texas - Early voters in Texas are turning out in huge numbers ahead of next week's closely watched primary elections.

Voting booths are pictured at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas. © Mark Felix / AFP

Lone Star State residents are gearing up for the 2026 midterm primaries on March 3, with early voting running from February 17-27.

Data released by the Texas Secretary of State's office show that nearly 780,000 voters had participated in the Republican primaries and nearly 865,000 in the Democratic primaries as of February 26.

In an article published Thursday, CNN said the Democratic totals are "nearly 60% more than the number of votes cast at the same point in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary."

The sum so far exceeds the total advance turnout in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial and 2024 Democratic presidential primaries, the outlet said.

"Mind blown about the early vote in Texas. TX Dems may outvote the GOP for the 1st time in a midterm primary since 2002!" CNN host Harry Enten posted on X on Wednesday.



The figures are fueling hopes of a blue wave in Texas, though others are urging caution.

"I would tell Democrats that they have every reason to feel optimistic, but that optimism should be interpreted as just meaning that they have a chance," Jeffrey Engle, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, told the Texas Tribune.