Donald Trump Jr. set to visit Greenland as father suggests US annex the island

Copenhagen, Denmark - The eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit Greenland, the Danish foreign ministry said on Monday, two weeks after his father suggested the US annex the autonomous Danish territory.

"We have noted the planned visit of Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland. As it is not an official American visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark has no further comment to the visit," the ministry said.

Just before Christmas, Trump said that "for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity".

The island's government responded that it was not for sale, echoing its response to similar statements from then-President Trump in 2019.

No details of Donald Trump Jr.'s visit have been made public, and it appears to be a private trip, a Greenland diplomat, Mininnguaq Kleist, told Danish public television DR.

Kleist said that Trump Jr., who is close to his father, is not expected to meet with any Greenland officials.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede was due to meet King Frederik X in Copenhagen on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed for scheduling reasons, according to the local press.