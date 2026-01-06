House Republicans plan to override Trump vetoes in rare rebuke

Washington DC - House Republicans are reportedly preparing to override two recent vetoes signed off by President Donald Trump in a rare display of defiance.

Last week, the White House announced that Trump had vetoed a bill seeking to streamline the construction of a long-delayed pipeline that would bring clean water to Southern Colorado, as well as another that would expand the Miccosukee Tribe's reserved area in the Florida Everglades.

But according to Politico, sources claim the House GOP, which holds the majority, is planning to override both moves during a vote on Thursday.

Trump's vetoes were met with confusion and backlash on both sides of the political aisle, as both bills had been passed unanimously in the House and the Senate.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a staunch MAGA Republican whose district was affected by the pipeline veto, accused the president of using the veto as "political retaliation" for her support of forcing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.