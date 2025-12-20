Trump goes on bizarre rant about the FBI making a "mess" of Melania's panties during Mar-a-Lago raid
Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently vented about how the FBI made a "mess" of First Lady Melania Trump's panties during the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
During a rally in North Carolina on Friday night, Trump went into a tangent about how FBI agents went through his wife's most personal things as they conducted their search in August 2022, which uncovered highly classified documents Trump allegedly took with him after leaving his first term as president.
"They went into my wife's closet. I'll say this. Number one, it's very bad, but it sounds a little strange," Trump said with a laugh.
"They looked at her drawers. You have drawers, and then you have drawers. They looked at both," he continued, miming the difference between pulling out a drawer and stretching out undergarments.
The president went on to describe in detail how Melania is a "very meticulous" person whose panties are "folded perfect, wrapped," adding, "I think she steams them just to make sure."
In a serious conclusion, he called for accountability, telling the crowd, "These thugs are disgusting, and we can not let them get away with it. We have all the evidence now, and we have to do something about it!"
President Donald Trump seeks vengeance over classified documents case
The President's strange remarks come after Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley earlier this week released emails that showed FBI agents express hesitation about searching Trump's home, as well as doubt about whether there was sufficient probable cause to do so.
The Trump administration has since used this information as a launching pad for them to seek retribution against political enemies involved in the case.
A House committee recently called on Jack Smith – the prosecutor who led the classified documents case – to testify. He defended his case, stating, "If asked whether to prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the president was a Republican or Democrat."
Following news of the emails, Trump shared a Truth Social post calling the raid an "Unreasonable Search and Seizure" that "can never be allowed to happen again!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP