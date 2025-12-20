Trump goes on bizarre rant about the FBI making a "mess" of Melania's panties during Mar-a-Lago raid

Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently vented about how the FBI made a "mess" of First Lady Melania Trump 's panties during the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

During a recent rally, President Donald Trump (r) described in detail how FBI agents went through his wife Melania's (l) undergarments during the Mar-a-Lago raid. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

During a rally in North Carolina on Friday night, Trump went into a tangent about how FBI agents went through his wife's most personal things as they conducted their search in August 2022, which uncovered highly classified documents Trump allegedly took with him after leaving his first term as president.

"They went into my wife's closet. I'll say this. Number one, it's very bad, but it sounds a little strange," Trump said with a laugh.

"They looked at her drawers. You have drawers, and then you have drawers. They looked at both," he continued, miming the difference between pulling out a drawer and stretching out undergarments.

The president went on to describe in detail how Melania is a "very meticulous" person whose panties are "folded perfect, wrapped," adding, "I think she steams them just to make sure."

In a serious conclusion, he called for accountability, telling the crowd, "These thugs are disgusting, and we can not let them get away with it. We have all the evidence now, and we have to do something about it!"