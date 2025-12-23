Jasmine Crockett calls out JD Vance for using "racist tropes" to criticize her senate bid

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (r.) recently criticized JD Vance for using "racist tropes" after he mocked her personality and bid for the Senate. © Collage: Caylo Seals & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While giving a speech at a recent Turning Point USA conference, Vance took a moment to take shots at the Texas representative and her announcement earlier this month that she is running for Senate.

"She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails," Vance joked, garnering laughs.

The vice president later went on to tell the crowd, "In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore."

When Crockett – who has faced racist criticism from some MAGA Republicans in the past – was asked about Vance's comments during an interview with MS Now, the Congresswoman argued that she has "never tried to put on some random story about where I came from," and that politicians like Vance fear her "authenticity."

"I have been a black woman my entire life! I promise you there are other people just like JD Vance who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow I ascended and became a US Congresswoman," Crockett said.

"It will not be different when I become a US Senator, and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk," she added.