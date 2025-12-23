Jasmine Crockett calls out JD Vance for using "racist tropes" to criticize her senate bid
Washington DC - Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently responded after Vice President JD Vance criticized her "street girl persona."
While giving a speech at a recent Turning Point USA conference, Vance took a moment to take shots at the Texas representative and her announcement earlier this month that she is running for Senate.
"She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails," Vance joked, garnering laughs.
The vice president later went on to tell the crowd, "In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore."
When Crockett – who has faced racist criticism from some MAGA Republicans in the past – was asked about Vance's comments during an interview with MS Now, the Congresswoman argued that she has "never tried to put on some random story about where I came from," and that politicians like Vance fear her "authenticity."
"I have been a black woman my entire life! I promise you there are other people just like JD Vance who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life, and somehow I ascended and became a US Congresswoman," Crockett said.
"It will not be different when I become a US Senator, and we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk," she added.
JD Vance hit with "couch" clap back after mocking Omar Fateh
Vance's remarks come as he and President Donald Trump have made a habit of making edgy and sometimes racist jokes and narratives.
During his speech, Vance also took aim at Minnesota Senator Omar Fateh, the son of Somali immigrants who recently lost his bid for mayor of Minneapolis.
"[Democrats] are not sending their best. Omar Fateh was... candidate for mayor of Mogadishu," Vance said, referring to the capital of Somalia, before saying, "What – I mean Minneapolis. Little Freudian slip there."
In an X post, Fateh clarified that he was born and raised in Washington DC and made a reference to an infamous online meme about Vance as he quipped, "Looks like you took time away from the couch to try out comedy."
Cover photo: Collage: Caylo Seals & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP