Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens government shutdown if her demands aren't met

Floyd County, Georgia - House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking the next step in her effort to impeach President Joe Biden – threatening to vote for a government shutdown.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened a government shutdown if congress doesn't meet her demands, which includes impeaching Joe Biden. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, Greene held a town hall for her Georgia constituents, where she vented about how her fellow Republicans are not moving fast enough on getting an impeachment inquiry going.

But that isn't her only grievance, as laid out a list of demands for Congress to meet, or else she will no longer "vote to fund the government."

For starters, the MAGA MVP wants to see "the Biden regime's weaponized government" that has hit former president Donald Trump with 91 criminal charges in four indictments – essentially law enforcement – be defunded.

Next, MTG demands the elimination of any Covid mask or vaccine mandates, arguing that "Biden even declared that is over." Covid cases, along with hospitalizations have been on a steep rise over the past few weeks.

And finally, the congresswoman is calling for all funding being sent to help Ukraine as they fend off a brutal invasion by Russia be cut off because "we have to have peace."