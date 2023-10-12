Marjorie Taylor Greene won't support Steve Scalise's House speaker bid – here's why

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed not to support Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise in his bid to be the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will not support Steve Scalise as House speaker because of his recent cancer diagnosis. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Georgia congresswoman shared a lengthy post on social media, sharing that she voted for Jim Jordan instead of Scalise to be the nominee for the position, and will do so again when it comes time to vote again on the House floor.

"I like Steve Scalise," MTG wrote, "and I like him so much that I want to see him defeat cancer more than sacrifice his health in the most difficult position in Congress."

According to Insider, Scalise was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in August, but has since said he is willing and able to continue his work in Congress.

MTG, on the other hand, isn't convinced.

"I lost my father to cancer, and it's a very serious battle," she said, fishing for sympathy. "We need a Speaker who is able to put their full efforts into defeating the communist democrats and save America."

Several of her fellow far-right Republicans have expressed similar allegiances to Jordan, including Greene's old friend Lauren Boebert, who argued on social media that "We had a chance to unify the party behind closed doors, but the Swamp and K Street lobbyists prevented that."