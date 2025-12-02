Will Marjorie Taylor Greene become a co-host on The View?

Washington DC - As she prepares to leave the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is rumored to be considering a shocking new career move that would definitely cause heads to roll.

A recent report claims that Marjorie Taylor Greene is being considered as a potential new co-host of the popular talk show The View. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Daily Mail, there have been rumblings that MTG may become the newest addition to The View panel after the politician's well-received appearance on the show earlier this month.

When reached for comment, a producer hailed Greene's episode as a big win for the show and said of her being added to the team, "Never say never."

"We had a lot more social media engagement that day. Before she was on, I'd have been like 'absolutely not,' but now I could see the vision if they decided to go that route," the producer said.

The rumors come as Alyssa Farah Griffin, the sole conservative member of the hosting panel, prepares to take time off for maternity leave.

"I don't think it's in the immediate plans or anything," the producer added, "but she is definitely someone who would be on a shortlist."