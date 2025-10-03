Hegseth reveals another deadly attack by US forces on boat in international waters

Washington DC - US forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that US forces had killed four in a strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@SecWar

Hegseth announced the latest strike – which brings the number of such attacks to at least four, leaving at least 21 people dead – in a post on X.

An accompanying video showed a speedboat engulfed in smoke and flames, then continuing to burn while still floating.

"Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike," which "was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics – headed to America to poison our people," the Pentagon chief wrote.

"These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!" he wrote.

The latest military action comes after President Donald Trump's administration said in a notice to Congress that he has declared that the US is engaged in "armed conflict" with drug cartels.

Many legal experts have said the use of military force against suspected drug runners far from US borders – and the wider declaration of an armed conflict – are illegal.

The administration's letter, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Thursday, was designed as a legal justification for at least three previous strikes.