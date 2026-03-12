Dating app Tinder tests AI-fueled matchmaking feature

New York, New York - Tinder said Thursday that it is testing a "Chemistry" option that uses artificial intelligence to help with matchmaking in the popular dating app.

Tinder is testing a new AI-powered "Chemistry" option to assist its matchmaking. © Unsplash/@appshunter

The iconic system of users "swiping" to show interest in Tinder profiles remains at the core of the service created in 2012, but AI promises a more personalized quest for romance, according to Tinder.

"We're using AI to surface more relevant connections, and continuing to raise the bar on safety so that people feel confident taking the next step," Spencer Rascoff, chief executive of Tinder and its parent Match Group, said in a statement announcing a slew of changes to the platform.

Tinder said AI enabled the app to "get a better sense of your personality; your vibe, and what really matters to you."

The tool will learn about users from information in their accounts, and Tinder plans to eventually let people augment that by answering questionnaires and providing access to photo archives, according to the company.

Chemistry is among the new features designed to help Tinder users spend less time in the app and more time connecting in real life, according to senior vice president of product Hillary Paine.

"What you are going to see is more of an evolution that is mirroring what modern, young daters are looking for," Paine told AFP.

A music mode lets people give greater weight to musical tastes while seeking promising profiles, while a new astrology mode makes star signs a factor in the mix.