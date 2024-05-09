Fun Fact of the Day for May 9, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, May 9, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (05/09/2024)

The largest passenger plane in the world is the Airbus A380, a double-decker famous for its mammoth capacity. Depending on the configuration and airline, the A380 can carry in excess of 500 passengers and fly more than 7,000 miles without refueling.

Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, May 9, 2024. © Unsplash/GR Mottez

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.