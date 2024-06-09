Fun Fact of the Day for June 9, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (06/09/2024)
A few years before the release of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, shortly after Star Wars (A New Hope) dropped in 1977, the gang got together for one of the most bizarre products in cinema history – the Star Wars Christmas Special. It was a complete flop and has largely been forgotten.
