Fun Fact of the Day for July 21, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (07/21/2024)

Having first been founded by Puritans in 1630 and not becoming an official city until 1822, Boston was previously known as the city of Trimountaine. Its current name was taken from the city of Boston in Lincolnshire, England, from which those original settlers came.

