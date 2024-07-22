Fun Fact of the Day for July 22, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (07/22/2024)

Along with Liberia and Myanmar, the US is one of only three countries in the world that doesn't use the metric system.

