Fun Fact of the Day for September 8, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Fun Fact of the Day (9/8/2024)

Brazil is home to the highest number of different monkey species in the world. In total, there are more than 130 different species of monkey in the country.

Fun Fact of the Day for Sunday, September 8, 2024. © Unsplash/Jamie Haughton

