Fun Fact of the Day for September 10, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (9/10/2024)

In World War 2, a Great Dane was actually awarded the Blue Cross Medal, an award presented to animals for military service, for peeing on an incendiary bomb and deactivating it.

Fun Fact of the Day for Tuesday, September 10, 2024. © Unsplash/George Pagan III

