Fun Fact of the Day for September 19, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Fun Fact of the Day (9/19/2024)
Comets contain an incredibly large amount of hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and hydrogen cyanide. This combo is what creates the nasty smell that comes from rotten eggs. Yep, comets smell like rotten eggs.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daniil Silantev