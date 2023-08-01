Fun Fact of the day for August 1, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

Female penguins on Ross Island have been known to be paid for sex with pebbles. Since pebbles are extremely rare on the island, and are desperately needed to build their nests, female penguins sometimes offer themselves to male counterparts in exchange for them.

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.

Don't forget to come back tomorrow for more random but interesting tidbits!