Fun Fact of the Day for December 10, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (12/10/2023)

Many still use the term horsepower to describe how powerful and efficient their vehicle is. Originally used to measure the power of a steam train engine, horsepower is the equivalent amount of energy used by an average horse to lift 550 pounds over one foot within a single second.

Fun Fact of the Day for December 10, 2023. © Unsplash/Roland Lösslein

