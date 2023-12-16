Fun Fact of the Day for December 16, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!
The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!
TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (12/16/2023)
Did you know Central Park has its own secret code? Lamp posts in the park each have a series of numbers, with the first two or three digits represent the nearest cross street, with the final digit indicating which side of the park you're on — odd means you're on the west side, even means the east.
Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24
Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.
Sit down with your morning coffee, settle into your armchair, and come back tomorrow for the funnest of facts!
Cover photo: Unsplash/@belussi