Fun Fact of the Day for December 16, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (12/16/2023)

Did you know Central Park has its own secret code? Lamp posts in the park each have a series of numbers, with the first two or three digits represent the nearest cross street, with the final digit indicating which side of the park you're on — odd means you're on the west side, even means the east.

