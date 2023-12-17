Fun Fact of the Day for December 17, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Sunday, December 17, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (12/17/2023)

Did you know 12 million Dum Dums are made every single day? The Dum Dum factory is located in Bryan, Ohio, also known as the Lollipop Capital of the World. According to the candy's official website, after they're cooked and formed, a conveyor belt with special wrapping machines wrap about four Dum-Dums each second. That's a lot of lollipops!

Fun Fact of the Day for December 17, 2023. © Unsplash/Zeesy Grossbaum

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.