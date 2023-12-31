Fun Fact of the Day for December 31, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, December 30, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (12/31/2023)

Auld Lang Syne is synonymous with ringing in the New Year in most English-speaking countries, but did you know it's actually a poem written by Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns? At the start of the 19th century, Auld Lang Syne got its own melody and quickly became a staple of Scottish celebrations of the year's last day, called Hogmanay. Then, in 1929, legendary musician Guy Lombardo played it on New Year's Eve over the radio in the US, and the rest is history!

Fun Fact of the Day for December 31, 2023. © Unsplash/Roven Images

