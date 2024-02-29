Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, February 29, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (02/29/2024)

Quite apart from his extraordinary ambition to reach the moon, Neil Armstrong was a passionate ukulele player. Upon returning from the Moon on Apollo 11, Armstrong spent a lot of time playing ukulele while quarantining under observation.

Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, February 29, 2024. © Collage: IMAGO/Piemags & Unsplash/Teena Lalawat

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.