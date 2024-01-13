Fun Fact of the Day for January 13, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, January 13, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

By the time you die, every cell in your body would have been replaced multiple times. This is a bit like the human version of the Ship of Theseus Paradox: is a ship that has had every single individual part replaced still the same ship?

Fun Fact of the Day for January 13, 2024. © Unsplash/ ANIRUDH

