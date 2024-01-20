Fun Fact of the Day for January 20, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, January 20, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (1/20/2024)

The word "nerd" was first published in 1950 in a Dr. Seuss book called If I Ran the Zoo. The narrator explains that he would collect "a Nerkle, a Nerd, and a Seersucker" for the zoo.

Fun Fact of the Day for January 20, 2024.
Fun Fact of the Day for January 20, 2024.  © 123RF/edwardsamuel

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.

Fun Fact of the Day for January 19, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 19, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 18, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 18, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 17, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 17, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 16, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 16, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 15, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 15, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 14, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 14, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 13, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 13, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!
Fun Fact of the Day for January 12, 2024: Discover surprising trivia! Fun Fact of the Day for January 12, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Sit down with your morning coffee, settle into your armchair, and come back tomorrow for the funnest of facts!

Cover photo: 123RF/edwardsamuel

More on Fun Fact of the Day: