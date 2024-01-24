Fun Fact of the Day for January 24, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Wednesday, January 24, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (1/24/2024)

According to a search engine created by a University of Cambridge-trained computer scientist, Sunday, April 11, 1954 was the most boring day in recent recorded history – with almost nothing of note happening.

