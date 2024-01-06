Fun Fact of the Day for January 6, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, January 6, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (1/6/2023)

Taylor Swift's musical connections came well before she even kicked off her career, as the 34-year-old pop star was named after singer-songwriter James Taylor! She even referenced his work on the 2012 track Begin Again, where she sings, "You said you never met one girl who had as many James Taylor records as you, but I do."

Fun Fact of the Day for January 6, 2024. © Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

