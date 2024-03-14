Fun Fact of the Day for March 14, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, March 14, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (03/14/2024)

Beware! Boiling water will not necessarily kill all bacteria! Some are resistant to temperatures as high as 212°F. As a result, the only way to boil out all the bacteria in water is to ensure pressure that raises water to above boiling point without evaporation kicking in.

Fun Fact of the Day for Thursday, March 14, 2024. © Unsplash/Joe Pregadio

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.