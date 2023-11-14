Fun Fact of the Day for November 14, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Tuesday, November 14, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (11/14/2023)

The number 12 is possibly one of the most historically significant numbers in the history of humanity. There are 12 sections on a clock despite there being 24 hours in a day, 12 months in a year, 12 major gods of Olympus, 12 eggs in most cartons, 12 Christian apostles, 12 tribes of Israel, 12 ribs in a human, and 12 inches in a foot.

Fun Fact of the Day for November 14, 2023. © Unsplash/Michael Skok

