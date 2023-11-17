Fun Fact of the Day for November 17, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Friday, November 17, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (11/17/2023)

Electricity travels through the grid at about 90% the speed of light. While the dimensions of the wire and the infrastructure itself will impact the exact speed it travels, it will always sit around 170 miles per second.

Fun Fact of the Day for November 17, 2023. © Unsplash/Israel Palacio

