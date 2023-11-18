Fun Fact of the Day for November 18, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Saturday, November 18, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (11/18/2023)

When someone is selected and approved to get their own a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, it's not free. According to the organization that organizes and sets up the stars, once selected, the celebrity has to pay about $75,000 in fees for the creation and installation of the star, as well as ongoing maintenance!

Fun Fact of the Day for November 18, 2023. © Unsplash/Benoit Debaix

